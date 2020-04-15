Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Burger King forced to pull 'misleading' plant-based ad

Burger King forced to pull 'misleading' plant-based ad

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Burger King forced to pull 'misleading' plant-based ad

Burger King forced to pull 'misleading' plant-based ad

A recent Burger King advertisement has been banned after outrage from customers led to the promotion being deemed “misleading”.The ads, which ran in the U.K. to advertise the chain’s plant-based Rebel Whopper.are now banned from running in the country, according to a ruling by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).The BBC reported that the U.K.-based agency found that the company’s marketing...suggested that the sandwich was “suitable for vegetarians and vegans,”.despite being cooked on the same grill as the company’s meat-based options.Additionally, the burger contains mayonnaise, which is made with egg yolk.Those details, which conflict with vegan diets, became a source of controversy during the product’s launch.The ASA ruled that Burger King’s ads gave a false impression that the product was 100 percent animal product-free.Additionally, the agency found it misleading that the sandwich was launched during “Veganuary”.and featured green, plant-focused imagery

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.