Burger King forced to pull 'misleading' plant-based ad Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:21s - Published now Burger King forced to pull 'misleading' plant-based ad A recent Burger King advertisement has been banned after outrage from customers led to the promotion being deemed “misleading”.The ads, which ran in the U.K. to advertise the chain’s plant-based Rebel Whopper.are now banned from running in the country, according to a ruling by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).The BBC reported that the U.K.-based agency found that the company’s marketing...suggested that the sandwich was “suitable for vegetarians and vegans,”.despite being cooked on the same grill as the company’s meat-based options.Additionally, the burger contains mayonnaise, which is made with egg yolk.Those details, which conflict with vegan diets, became a source of controversy during the product’s launch.The ASA ruled that Burger King’s ads gave a false impression that the product was 100 percent animal product-free.Additionally, the agency found it misleading that the sandwich was launched during “Veganuary”.and featured green, plant-focused imagery 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this