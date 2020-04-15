Jewelry Expert Critiques Baseball Players' Chains

Global  

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 01:29s
Celebrity jeweler Trax (Maksud Agadjani) is a chain expert.

Join him as he breaks down and critiques the chains of some of today's biggest baseball players, including Chris Archer, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Manny Machado, Yasiel Puig, Austin Jackson, Alex Verdugo, Adam Jones, Ronald Acuña Jr., Javier Báez, Mallex Smith, Josh Bell, Francisco Lindor and Yoenis Céspedes.

