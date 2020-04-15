President Trump: United States Will Freeze Funding To World Health Organization

Wooly Llama RT @davidgura: REMINDER, as President Trump blames the WHO: South Korea had its first case on the same date as the United States. 1 second ago

Moshe RT @gtconway3d: On behalf of @ProjectLincoln , our endorsement of the next President of the United States, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/GZ4B9lQ… 1 second ago

DONI(888 KOPITIAM)MVP 500 ☝️🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆 RT @alfonslopeztena: Trump announces he has changed the flag of the country: “When somebody is the president of the United States, the auth… 4 seconds ago

Jose Felipe Manuel Flores 👬🛹🤘⚽ RT @CNNPolitics: Speaker Pelosi plans to challenge President Trump's decision to halt World Health Organization funding, which she called "… 7 seconds ago

Mike C. Erickson RT @briantylercohen: "I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old," Trump says, in case you were wondering what the presiden… 15 seconds ago