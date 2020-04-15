Global  

Man Let Out Of Jail Because Of Coronavirus Charged With Murder

Video Credit: Wochit
A Florida inmate was released from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Newser reports the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the man is accused of murdering somebody the next day.

26-year-old Joseph Edward Williams was being held on drug charges including possession of heroin.

He was released under an emergency order freeing certain pretrial detainees who were believed to pose no threat to public safety.

Williams was arrested Monday and faces charges with including second-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and resisting an officer with violence.

