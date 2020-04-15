Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19 deaths rise to 101 in Erie County

Covid-19 deaths rise to 101 in Erie County

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Covid-19 deaths rise to 101 in Erie County
Covid-19 deaths rise to 101 in Erie County
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Covid-19 deaths rise to 101 in Erie County

MUST BE SUPPLIED BY THEEMPLOYER.ACROSS THE STATE TONIGHT,ANOTHER 752 PEOPLE HAVE DIEDFROM COVID-19 IN THE PAST 24HOURS.HERE IN ERIE COUNTY, THE NUMBEROF DEATHS HAS ALMOST DOUBLEDSINCE SATURDAY.AND LOOK AT THIS SPIKE FROMMONDAY TO TUESDAY.A TOTAL OF 101 PEOPLE HAVE NOWDIED IN THE COUNTY.THAT NUMBER REMAINING UNCHANGEDTODAY.7 EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER EDREILLY TELLS US TONIGHT A GOODPORTION OF THESE NEW NUMBERSWE'RE SEEING COME FROM NURSINGHOMES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheBuffaloNews

The Buffalo News RT @AaronBesecker: Erie County reports 35 nursing home deaths as Covid-19 cases rise to 1,812 https://t.co/9H0IjevTJr 3 hours ago

AaronBesecker

Aaron Besecker Erie County reports 35 nursing home deaths as Covid-19 cases rise to 1,812 https://t.co/9H0IjevTJr 3 hours ago

WGRZ

WGRZ Here is the latest update on the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. https://t.co/IqrXMBC35T 3 hours ago

JeffRussoWKBW

Jeff Russo Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that COVID-19 deaths in the county have reached more than 10… https://t.co/7diDz5MM0z 21 hours ago

WGRZ

WGRZ Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reports 101 coronavirus-related deaths in Erie County https://t.co/IqrXMBC35T 22 hours ago

RobertW21740662

Immanuel Kierkegaard Morales. New York State news. https://t.co/YaKIxrQCDw via @WGRZ 23 hours ago

tommybuffometal

tommy RT @WGRZ: COVID-19 related deaths on the rise in Erie County https://t.co/IqrXMBC35T 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.