Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic

China criticised the Unites States of America's decision to 'halt' funding to the World Health Organisation.

Beijing called WHO the 'most authoritative and professional international institution in the field of global public health security'.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced his decision, saying that the WHO's 'mismanagement' and 'covering up' of the virus' spread would also be 'assessed'.

China said that the move would undermine global cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic.