Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Human vaccine trials are set to start in the UK as the government allocated over £40 million in funding towards vaccine research and testing.

Captain Tom Moore received a standing ovation, as he joined via video to open a new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate.

In the US, Donald Trump is moving forward with a 60 day pause on immigration in what he says is an effort to help unemployed Americans.

The UN World Food Programme executive director David Beasley warns the world is "on the brink of a hunger pandemic of biblical proportions.”And in South Africa, when travel restrictions blocked international workers from travelling to The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo province, hundreds of local volunteers stepped up to care for the young rhinos before they are returned to the wild.