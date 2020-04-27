Politician Quits After Tossing His Cat in Zoom Meeting

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA — The coronavirus has inadvertently thrown Zoom — the video conference app — into the spotlight, but recently, all for the wrong reasons.

You see, as more and more companies rely on the platform to keep their human cogs churning, the chances only increase that sooner or later someone screws up for all to see.

This is Chris Platzer, a planning commissioner from California's Vallejo and he's made headlines for launching his cat off-screen.

In the now-viral video of the Planning Commission teleconference on April 20th, Platzer says, 'I'd like to introduce my cat' and then, out of nowhere, tosses his kitty off-screen.

The Times-Herald reported that the planning commissioner was also spotted taking sips from a green bottle; and in the original footage released by the Northern California city, he was also heard making degrading comments, 'I'm going to call bullsh** on you little bit**s.'

Just in time before the City Council was set to remove him from his post, Platzer sent an email on Saturday, saying he had stepped down from the seven-person panel.

'I did not conduct myself in the Zoom meeting in a manner befitting of a planning commissioner and apologize for any harm I may have inflicted.'

'I serve at the pleasure of the council and no longer have that trust and backing.

I extend my gratitude to those who have supported me during my tenure.

I have always felt that serving Vallejo in a voluntary position is honorable because Vallejo is worth serving.

We are all living in uncertain times and I certainly, like many of you, am adjusting to a new normalcy.'

