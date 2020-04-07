DFL leaders respond to Pence visit

3.// pence's visit to rochester today spurred some strong words for the trump administration from local and state leaders from minnesota's ?

?l party.

Kimt news three's raquel hellman joins us now live with what they had to say.

Raquel?

Live "failed leadership" is one of many phrases thrown out today.

State representative tina liebling represents this very part of rochester?

Where mayo clinic's main campus is?

And where vice president pence visited just hours ago.

Today i heard from representative liebling?

As well as other minnesota democratic leaders and lawmakers.

They want to highlight what they call the trump/pence administration' s broken promises on coronavirus.xx x president trump has said liberate minnesota.

What we say is liberate testing, liberate planning, liberate coordination and liberate ppe.

We need a massive, coordinated effort to produce enough ppe.

That would go a very long way in helping to open up our economy again.

The democratic leaders say they also want to highlight the contrast of what they say is a lack of*federal response?

Compared to the leadership of minnesota governor tim walz to expand testing.

You'll remember state health officials are partnering with mayo clinic and the university of minnesota on a massive response plan?

Which includes doing 3?

Thousand tests a day in the state..

Live in rochester, raquel hellman, kimt news three./// thanks raquel.

Minnesota's ?

?l party chairman is also responding to vice president pence's visit to mayo clinic?

And the white house's response to the pandemic.

We'll hear from him coming up on kimt news three at six./// kimt news 3 continues to track the very latest