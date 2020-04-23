Vice President Mike Pence in Rochester

Vice president of the united states mike pence is visiting rochester today.

He has just landed at the rochester international airport.

He will tour the mayo clinic and talk with doctors there.

>> brooke, i'm live at the airport right now.

Air force 2 just landed here at rochester international airport just moments ago.

I'm going to stick with the live picture, as you can see, mike pence meeting with minnesota governor tim walz as well as congressman jim hagedorn.

The vice president is set to visit mayo clinic.

He's going to tour the facilities as well as speak with personnel about what is happening here with research and testing at mayo clinic.

Pence is hoping to learn about a ground breaking effort that can test up to 20,000 minnesotans each day.

He wants to bring testing to further communities that need it.

Mr. pence will be taking part in a round table discussion at 1 o'clock.

At 2:30 mike pence will be here at rochester international