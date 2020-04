WCCO EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Pence Talks 1-On-1 With Esme Murphy Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 09:50s - Published 1 hour ago WCCO EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Pence Talks 1-On-1 With Esme Murphy Esme Murphy spoke with Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday at the Mayo Clinic about testing, the food supply and bi-partisanship in the midst of the crisis (9:51). WCCO 4 News - April 28, 2020

