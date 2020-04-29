Global  

Vice President Pence set to arrive in Indiana

Vice President Pence set to arrive in Indiana
The Vice President will be visiting the General Motors plant in Kokomo.
Vice President Pence set to arrive in Indiana

- vice president mike pence is on his way back to the hoosier state.

He took off less than an hour ago from washington, d.c.

News 18s meredith hackler tells us what brings the v-p back to the his home state, meredith?

Vice president mike pence is set to touch down here at the grissom airbase just after 1 o'clock today.

He's coming back to the hoosiers state visit the general motors plant in kokomo as we previously reported gm received a contract from the us department of health and human service to produce 30- thousand ventilators.

The company revamped their operations in just three short weeks to be able to produce the live saving equipment.

The company is also hiring 1000 people in the area to produce the ventilators.

When mike pence arrives he will address gm employees and participate in a round table discussion.

Mike pence is expected to arrive here at the grissom air force base just after 1 o'clock.

Coming up in news 18 at 5&amp;6 we'll share what vp mike pence had to say about the company stepping up during this glad pandemic.

Reporting from the grissom airfoece base meredith hackler news 18 happening today, indiana packers is starting to test employees




