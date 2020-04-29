Vice President Pence set to arrive in Indiana

- vice president mike pence is on his way back to the hoosier state.

He took off less than an hour ago from washington, d.c.

Vice president mike pence is set to touch down here at the grissom airbase just after 1 o'clock today.

He's coming back to the hoosiers state visit the general motors plant in kokomo as we previously reported gm received a contract from the us department of health and human service to produce 30- thousand ventilators.

The company revamped their operations in just three short weeks to be able to produce the live saving equipment.

The company is also hiring 1000 people in the area to produce the ventilators.

When mike pence arrives he will address gm employees and participate in a round table discussion.

