Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vice President Mike Pence visits General Motors Plant in Kokomo

Vice President Mike Pence visits General Motors Plant in Kokomo

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Vice President Mike Pence visits General Motors Plant in Kokomo

Vice President Mike Pence visits General Motors Plant in Kokomo

Vice President Mike Pence Touched down at the Grissom Air Reserve Base Thursday afternoon.

The Vice President was greeted by Governor Eric Holcomb who joined him for a tour of the Kokomo General Motors Plant.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Vice President Mike Pence visits General Motors Plant in Kokomo

Tour the general motors plant in kokomo.

The plant is making 30-thousand ventilators that will be added to the national stockpile.

News 18's meredith hackler has the story.

(nats( vice president mike pence touched down at the grissom air reserve base thursday afternoon..

Where he was greeted by governor eric holcomb..

Who joined him for tour of the kokomo general motors plant.

"for you to bring the resources of general motors to bear your vast supply chain around the country and around the world to meet this moment is a great contribution to the nation."-vice president.

After the vice president toured the gm facility he took part in a roundtable discussion with representatives and employees from both gm and ventec "we don't just have national competition for these resources..

There is global competition and we need to make sure that we get those resources to build and finish medical devices."-andy chapman ventec ventec is the company that makes the critical re ventilators.

When they needed help producing a larger quantity of them..

Gm stepped in to help in a big way.

"i'm use to going out on the manufacturing floor and just seeing 1 metering valve press.

Here we see 15 of them lined up in a row and all the test systems going it's just incredible."- gm received a contract from the u.s. department of health and human services to produce 30,000 ventilators.

Before the contract..

Several employees had been laid off due to covid-19..

But for employees like micholeen lynch the production of ventilators got them back to work.

"i got a call in april and came back i've been here i was the first wave of people to come in.

It's been very inspiring to me that we have moved as qucikly as we have.

Like you said it's taken a lot of ingenuity and a lot of hardwork."- micholeen lynch and that hardwork was something the vice president was happy to acknowledge.

"your stories are inspiring your spirit is even more inspiring.

On behalf of the president and the whole country keep up the great work you are making america proud here, i mean it."-vp pence meredith hackler news 18.

Ou may have noticed in the video that vice president mike pence did wear a mask when visiting the gm plant.

This comes after the vp chose not to wear one when when visiting mayo clinic in rochester, minnesota.

Another 57-thousand indiana residents filed



Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Pence Wears Mask to General Motors After Public Shaming Over Mayo Clinic Visit

Mike Pence Wears Mask to General Motors After Public Shaming Over Mayo Clinic VisitWatch the latest video at foxnews.com In photos snapped of Vice President Mike Pence visiting...
The Wrap - Published

Pence wears face mask as he tours Indiana plant

This time, he wore a mask. Vice President Mike Pence donned a face covering as he toured a General...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Clintonpowell23

Clinton Powell RT @GM: Today, Vice President @Mike_Pence, @SecElaineChao and @GovHolcomb visited our Kokomo, IN, facility to meet the team who made it pos… 11 seconds ago

didikins4life

diane #ForAll straub RT @AllanMargolin: What happened to 'Thou Shalt Not Lie'? Not Very Christian Sounding. Karen claims Mike Pence didn't know about Mayo Clin… 13 seconds ago

Gadard1973

@Georgette RT @charliekirk11: Today Vice President Mike Pence didn't wear a mask at a hospital Vice President Joe Biden is credibly accused of sexual… 23 seconds ago

Ghentite

Casey Hartman RT @AP: Vice President Mike Pence wore a face mask during a tour of a ventilator production facility in Indiana. He had come under fire for… 30 seconds ago

jbfletcher28

Judith Adams RT @RWPUSA: Finally. "Mother" must have straightened out her boy. https://t.co/BmcBcKu5Jy 56 seconds ago

JebLadat

James B RT @MyVOCSN: Today we welcomed @Mike_Pence, @SecChao, and @GovHolcomb with @mtbarra and @CTKiple giving them a tour of the @GM + @MyVOCSN f… 1 minute ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @indystar: Mike Pence visits Kokomo GM ventilator production facility https://t.co/m95bqN4Jro https://t.co/pvkQxuDffR 2 minutes ago

bigfederer

Alfonso Trese RT @NBCNews: "When Vice President Mike Pence ignores the safety policy...he insults the hard work and sacrifice of all healthcare workers.… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayo Clinic Union Said Pence Not Wearing A Mask Insults Employees [Video]

Mayo Clinic Union Said Pence Not Wearing A Mask Insults Employees

The Union representing Mayo Clinic employees spoke of Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to not wear a mask. According to Reuters, they said his choice was insulting during his visit to their..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Vice President Pence set to arrive in Indiana [Video]

Vice President Pence set to arrive in Indiana

The Vice President will be visiting the General Motors plant in Kokomo.

Credit: WLFIPublished