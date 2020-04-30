Vice President Mike Pence visits General Motors Plant in Kokomo

Tour the general motors plant in kokomo.

The plant is making 30-thousand ventilators that will be added to the national stockpile.

News 18's meredith hackler has the story.

(nats( vice president mike pence touched down at the grissom air reserve base thursday afternoon..

Where he was greeted by governor eric holcomb..

Who joined him for tour of the kokomo general motors plant.

"for you to bring the resources of general motors to bear your vast supply chain around the country and around the world to meet this moment is a great contribution to the nation."-vice president.

After the vice president toured the gm facility he took part in a roundtable discussion with representatives and employees from both gm and ventec "we don't just have national competition for these resources..

There is global competition and we need to make sure that we get those resources to build and finish medical devices."-andy chapman ventec ventec is the company that makes the critical re ventilators.

When they needed help producing a larger quantity of them..

Gm stepped in to help in a big way.

"i'm use to going out on the manufacturing floor and just seeing 1 metering valve press.

Here we see 15 of them lined up in a row and all the test systems going it's just incredible."- gm received a contract from the u.s. department of health and human services to produce 30,000 ventilators.

Before the contract..

Several employees had been laid off due to covid-19..

But for employees like micholeen lynch the production of ventilators got them back to work.

"i got a call in april and came back i've been here i was the first wave of people to come in.

It's been very inspiring to me that we have moved as qucikly as we have.

Like you said it's taken a lot of ingenuity and a lot of hardwork."- micholeen lynch and that hardwork was something the vice president was happy to acknowledge.

"your stories are inspiring your spirit is even more inspiring.

On behalf of the president and the whole country keep up the great work you are making america proud here, i mean it."-vp pence meredith hackler news 18.

Ou may have noticed in the video that vice president mike pence did wear a mask when visiting the gm plant.

This comes after the vp chose not to wear one when when visiting mayo clinic in rochester, minnesota.

Another 57-thousand indiana residents filed