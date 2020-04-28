Global  

VP Pence visits Mayo Clinic Covid-19 Facilities

"We knew that this was the right state and the right time to come and celebrate what the President likes to call the whole of America approach."

Percent./// vice president mike pence is back in washington ?c after visiting mayo clinic in rochester today.

He got a firs?

Hand look at the hospital's research and testing in the fight against coronavirus.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson has our story.

Xxx calyn: it's a quick trip to rochester today for vice president mike pence.

No sooner than air force 2 touched down?

The vice president was greeted with an elbow bump from minnesota governor tim walz.

They boarded the motorcade?

And off to mayo clinic they went.

Pence came to town to tour the coronavirus testing facilities at mayo.

But that was overshadowed somewhat by the fact the ?

P did*not cover his face.

As pence met with patients... you can see he was the only one*not wearing a mask.

When asked why later?

He said he gets tested for coronavirus daily.

Pence: and since i don't have the coronavirus, i thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, and to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible healthcare personnel, and look them in the eye and say 'thank you'.

The eager residents outside knew nothing of the criticism sweeping across social media as they waited to catch a glimpse of the republican leader.

I think it's very important for mayo clinic because mayo clinic has been a leader in the state and country for dealing with the pandemic as pence sat down for a roundtable with governor walz and mayo clinic leaders... he stressed how important minnesota's leadership is in fighting this pandemic.

"we knew that this was the right state and the right time to come and celebrate what the president likes to call the whole of america approach."

As the med city embraced the historic moment?

The vice president signaled goodbye with a signature 'thumbs up.'

In rochester, calyn thompson,




