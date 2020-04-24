Global  

After Donald Trump halts funding, China vows $30 million for WHO | Covid-19

Just days after the United States of America announced its decision to 'halt' funding to the World Health Organisation, China stepped in.

Beijing announced a donation of $30 million, in addition to $20 million given to WHO earlier.

China said that this amount was for battling the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On April 14, US President Donald Trump had choked funding to WHO, accusing the international health policy body of 'mismanaging' and 'covering up' the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus' spread.

