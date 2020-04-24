Global  

'Where weaknesses...': Amid USA-China tussle, Germany speaks on WHO | Covid

German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented on WHO controversy amid Covid war.

Merkel said 'we need WHO', but also pointed to 'weaknesses'.

WHO has been a bone of contention, especially between US and China.

US President Donald Trump halted WHO's funding due to 'cover up' of Covid spread.

Subsequently, Beijing promised additional $30 million to WHO for Covid fight.

However, the German leader adopted a more nuanced approach.

