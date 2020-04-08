Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO chief says 'don't politicize' COVID-19 after Trump criticism

WHO chief says 'don't politicize' COVID-19 after Trump criticism

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published
WHO chief says 'don't politicize' COVID-19 after Trump criticism

WHO chief says 'don't politicize' COVID-19 after Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defense of his agency's handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism and suggestion that Washington could review its funding for the agency.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WHO chief says 'don't politicize' COVID-19 after Trump criticism

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus repeatedly called for unity and a halt to "politicization" of the global health crisis.

He said that he expected U.S. funding to continue with traditional bipartisan support.

The United States provided more than $400 million to the Geneva-based agency in 2019, according to U.S. figures.

The WHO website shows the United States as its top donor, contributing nearly 15% of the budget.

"We have kept the world informed about the latest data, information and evidence," Tedros said, noting that Thursday would mark 100 days since China first notified the organization of cases of "pneumonia with unknown cause" on December 31.

Tedros, a former foreign minister of Ethiopia, also rejected Trump's suggestion that the WHO was "China-centric," saying: "We are close to every nation, we are color-blind."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.