Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:01s - Published
MURDER TO MERCY THE CYNTOIA BROWN STORY Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.

Directed by Daniel H.

Birman release date April 29, 2020 (only on Netflix)

Sylvaners

sylvaners Cyntoia Brown Calls Out ‘Unauthorized’ Netflix Documentary About Her Life https://t.co/UM9L9uJm5E 8 minutes ago

MauraAlwyen

Maura Alwyen ☔ RT @AdvoGabby: Dear .@RollingStone There is NO such thing as a child***worker 🤬 There is NO such thing as a child prostitute 🤬 Please… 20 minutes ago

talkthetingzz2

talkthetingzz2 Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020) | Movieclips Indie https://t.co/O5BEDyadJJ via @YouTube this should… https://t.co/hLg72UWLvi 28 minutes ago

grandted212

grandted 212. New Netflix Doc Traces Cyntoia Brown’s Life, From Sex Worker, to Incarceration, to Freedom https://t.co/qgiY7is1BG #SmartNews 35 minutes ago

ginersaurusrex

Gynes RT @rights4girls: Dear @rollingstone, there's #NoSuchThing as an underage 'sex worker' as kids can't consent. Cyntoia Brown was a child sex… 59 minutes ago

hollywoodmovi99

Hollywood Movies Synopsis - After sixteen-year-antique cyntoia brown is sentenced to existence in jail, questions about her beyond,… https://t.co/eNsRLKRXXB 1 hour ago

coolmoviepix

CoolMoviePix Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story https://t.co/XcMTcTmTlH 1 hour ago

shandraVoH

Shandra Woworuntu RT @CATWIntl: Change your title & mindset @RollingStone. #NoSuchThing (@rights4girls) as a child "sex worker." @cyntoia_brown was a***tra… 2 hours ago

