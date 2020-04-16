Restaurant Opening Plan

Global  

Restaurant owners can't wait for things to return back to normal for their shop, but what will that new normal look like?

Governor and our president are talking about easier off social distancing soon..

But things will be a little different as businesses begin to reopen.

Action news now's brandon benitez shows us what one restaurant in chico has in mind.

Haley, i'm just outside om foods in downtown chico.

I spoke to the owner amanda bosschart.

It's been tough sledding for her and her business... it's been pretty dervastating i've had to lay off 13 of my 16 employees who were relying on om foods for their income and their liveliehood and i have lost about 75 percent of my normal revenue... it's been a tough five weeks for amanda bosschart.

She along with many other business owners are treading in uncertain times... it's relly hard to know how far ahead to expect things to get back to normal.

'm definitely longing for a normal day at om... but what will a normal day look like when the time comes?

A question amanda's trying to figure out... i don't know if i'll have less tables for people i think we have to wait and see what we're being told by the authorities by the governor.

I have my menu posted outside, we have menus online.

I think more people use their phones more than ever these days that's why im pushing the online ordering.

Order online come and pick it up order online and come and eat in house but everything has to stay in to- go boxes and it's interesting you ask me that cause everyday ok how are we going to manage this next phase whatever thats is bosschart told me she's applied for programs that were recently made throught the cares act... which brings up the same hurdle banks are also going through trying to process those applications... bosschart banks at wells fargo who she says hasn't offered that type of loan yet.

Live in chico brandon benitez action news now coverage you can count on... governor newsom says




