Gov. Kay Ivey announces decision to expire Stay At Home order

The re-opening plans.

Waay31's breken terry is live in montgomery after asking governor kay ivey about her plan to re-open the state.

That news conference happened here in the state capitals old chambers.

Each journalist was spaced out.

We were given masks and hand sanitizer too.

A maskless ivey announced what she called phase one of reopening the state.

She said her team and the department of public health looked at what the virus is doing, the number of vacant hospital beds, and how many people are on ventilators.

Ivey said her staff is consulting with restaurant groups and the state cosmetology board but right now they don't have the data to support opening restaurants for dine-in, youth sports, and salons.

We know that what we are announcing today will please some and will make others frustrated that we are not going further at this time but our job must always be to find the right balance the question on when those businesses can open is expected before may 15th.

Ivey said it really depends on the health situation live in montgomery bt waay31.