Gov Kay Ivey

Speaking of alabama, governor kay ivey unveiled a "safer-at-home" order for the state.

Similar to governor tate reeves order, alabama's order will allow some businesses to reopen april 30th at 5 pm under strict sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

"under this less restrictive order, all retail businesses will be allowed to open with a 50 percent occupancy rate and not allow customers to congregate within six feet of one another."

Beaches will also reopen thursday, but people are encouraged to wear face masks while in public.

Many businesses including theaters, night clubs, fitness centers, gyms, barber shops, hair and nail salons will remain closed.

The order expires on may 15th.

