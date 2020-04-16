All 6 metros, large cities are COVID-19 hotspots under Centre's list | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:10s - Published
17 people held in UP's Moradabad for attacking health care workers;Most large cities are marked hotspots for COVID-19; Delhi may impose tighter restrictions to contain outbreak; States and Centre are struggling to reach stranded labourers with food and cash support; Google to freeze hiring in 2020 and more news #IndiaLockdown

