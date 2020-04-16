Love wins: weddings resume in Wuhan

The white dress is being pulled on and the bow tie fastened, weddings are back on in China's Wuhan and photoshoots along the water's edge are in full swing.

System.scripts.

Matrimony, birthdays and celebrations have been canceled around the world But in Wuhan - the first city to go into lockdown in January - has also recently seen that lockdown lifted.

And Peng Jing is overjoyed to be reunited with his finacee Yao Bin: (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) PENG JING AND HER FIANCEE YAO BIN, SAYING: YAO: "We stayed home every day.

And I missed her.

When I missed her, the only thing I could do is chat with her on WeChat and have video calls." PENG: "We had video calls, played online games and played online computer games.

That is all we could do." Peng and Yao had originally planned to register their marriage on February 20, 2020.

The date has a a lot of twos in it, considered auspicious and symbolizing couplehood and it was meant to be one of China's most popular wedding dates.

But as the Lunar New Year ended, Wuhan was shut down.

And with that - their plans went out the window.

But just last Saturday (April 11) they tied the knot and had the elaborate photoshoot of their dreams. They're planning their Chinese wedding banquet in May, but it will be a simple celebration at Yao's family home.

Hotels are still not taking bookings and big gatherings are still frowned upon.