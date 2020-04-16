Coronavirus has mutated into three variants

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Germany have used RNA analysis to identify three types of COVID-19 that evolved during the early stages of the pandemic.

This study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Citing the team, the University of Cambridge writes in a news release that COVID-19 type A is the "original human virus genome" from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Mutated versions of type A were discovered in U.S. nationals who reportedly lived in Wuhan.

Large numbers of type A virus were also seen in patients living in the U.S. and Australia.

Strangely, the dominant variant in Wuhan was type B, which was prevalent across East Asia, but did not spread much beyond the region.

This means either a complex founding event happened in Wuhan, or some factors had resisted type B outside East Asia." Type C is the main COVID-19 variant in Europe.

The presence of type C was detected in early cases from France, Italy, Sweden and England, yet this variant was absent in samples from patients in Mainland China.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

RNA analysis identifies three types of COVID-19 during the pandemic's early stages 2.

Type A, the original human virus genome, was detected in Wuhan, the U.S. and Australia 3.

Type B was the dominant strain in Wuhan and prevalent in East Asia 4.

Type C was the main variant of COVID-19 in Europe VOICEOVER (in English): "The coronavirus is mutating rapidly and the pathogen has already developed into three main branches as of March 4 2020, according to a UK-German study." "Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Germany have used RNA analysis to identify three types of COVID-19 that evolved during the early stages of the pandemic.

This study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences." "Citing the team, the University of Cambridge writes in a news release that COVID-19 type A is the 'original human virus genome' from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Mutated versions of type A were discovered in U.S. nationals who reportedly lived in Wuhan.

Large numbers of type A virus were also seen in patients living in the U.S. and Australia." "Strangely, the dominant variant in Wuhan was type B, which was prevalent across East Asia, but did not spread much beyond the region.

This means either a complex founding event happened in Wuhan, or some factors had resisted type B outside East Asia." "Type C is the main COVID-19 variant in Europe.

The presence of type C was detected in early cases from France, Italy, Sweden and England, yet this variant was absent in samples from patients in Mainland China." "Researchers also traced the first infections in Italy to Germany and Singapore, both of which had patients with the C variant of the coronavirus." SOURCES: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, University of Cambridge https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/04/07/2004999117 https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/uoc-cgn040820.php *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377