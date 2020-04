Coronavirus Latest: Dr. Rob Danoff Answers COVID-19 Viewer Questions Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 05:49s - Published now Coronavirus Latest: Dr. Rob Danoff Answers COVID-19 Viewer Questions Dr. Rob Danoff, who is overseeing a testing site for Jefferson Hospital in Bucks County, talks about the type of COVID-19 tests being done and answers viewer questions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus Latest: Dr. Rob Danoff Answers COVID-19 Viewer Questions SINCE MARCH 16TH, TEACHERS ANDSTUDENTS WORKING REMETLY, JIM.THANKS VERY MUCH, JANELLE.THROUGHOUT THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK WE HAVE BEEN TOUCHINGBASE WITH HEALTH PROFESSIONALSIN THE FIELD TO CHECK IN ANDSEE HOW THINGS ARE GOING.OUR FRIEND DOCTOR ROB DANOFFIS RUNNING A TESTING SITE WITHJEFFERSON UP IN BUCKS COUNTY.GOOD MORNING DOCTOR ROB.GOOD MORNING JIM HOW AREYOU DOING.GOOD, HOW ARE YOU DOING.LETS GO TO THE QUESTIONS.WE HAVE BEEN HEARING ABOUTPEOPLE HAVE GONE IN FORTESTING, THEY HAVE ALL OF THESYMPTOMS FOR COVID-19 BUT THENTEST POPS UP AS NEGATIVE.ARE THERE A LOT OF FALSENEGATIVES OUT THERE.THAT IS, OF COURSE ACONCERN THE TESTS ARE SUPPOSEDTO BE 95 PERCENT ACCURATE.NOW, OF COURSE THAT VARIES.IT ALSO DEPEND ARE WE USING AMAJOR LAB COMPANY THAT WE KNOWIS RELIABLE OR SOME OTHER LAB.IT IS ALWAYS IMPORTANT TO FINDOUT HOW ACCURATE IS THISCOUNT.I WILL TELL YOU THIS WE HAVESEEN SOME PEOPLE WITH NEGATIVERESULTS THAT WE JUST FELT HAVEIT.IT IS NEGATIVE THEY HAVESYMPTOMS WHAT HE TREAT IT ASIF THEY WILL HAVE AND WE WILLRETEST.A LOT OF PLACENESS OUR AREASTILL COMPLAINING ABOUTSHORTAGES OF SUPPLIES AND LONGTURN AROUND PERIODS.WHAT IS GOING ON AT YOURLOCATION.TURN AROUND PERIODS HAVEGOTTEN BETTER BY MAJOR LABS.BEFORE IT WAS FIVE TO SEVENDAYS.NEW WE ARE GETTING IT BACK TOTWO TO THREE, MAYBE FOUR.THEY HAVE INCREASED THEIRABILITY TO PROCESS THESETESTS.AS FAR AS SUPPLY WE AREGETTING BETTER AT SUPPLIES.A THE THIS POINT SWABS ANDOTHER THINGS NEEDED FOR THISIT IS LOCATION SPECIFIC.WE ARE SHARING WITH DIFFERENTLOCATIONS.SPEAKING OF YOUR LOCATIONARE YOU SEEING THE SAME AMOUNTOF PEOPLE YOU HAVE IN THE PASTOR WHAT ARE THE NUMBERS LIKE.THE NUMBERS ARE INCREASING.WE'RE TESTING MORE AND MOREPEOPLE, EACH AND EVERY DAY.AT OUR SITE WE ARE TESTINGOVER A HUNDRED PEOPLE A DAY.I BELIEVE THAT WILL CONTINUEBECAUSE IT IS IMPORTANT TOKNOW THE POPULATION, HOW WE'REDOING AND NERD TO FIGHT THISWE NEED TO IDENTIFIED THEPOSITIVE ISOLATE THEM AND THENDECREASE AT BUILT OF THISVIRUS SPREADING.SO WE WILL CONTINUE TOTESTING.SO HERE IN PENNSYLVANIA THEGOVERNOR SAID WEAR MASKS IFYOU GO OUTSIDE.YOU HAVE BEEN AN ADVOCATE OVERTHIS OVER PAST FEW WEEKS, WHYSO.COUNTRIES THAT HAVE DONEWELL TO FIGHT THIS PEOPLE WEARMASK, SOCIAL DISTANCING.MY MASK PROTECT YOU FROM MYGERMS YOUR MASK PROTECT MEFROM YOUR GERMS.EVERY WITHIN OUT THERE WHETHERIT IS A MASK OR SOME TYPE OFCOTTON TEA VICE IT ISIMPORTANT TO ALL DO THAT.THAT IS HOW WE WILL DO THIS.IT IS IN THE PERFECT BUTBETTER BECAUSE IF WE JUST GETOUT THERE WITHOUT MASK EVEN USBY TALKING AND BREATHING WECAN SPREAD THIS TO OTHERPEOPLE.MASK WILL HELP DECREASE.THAT PLEASE EVERYONE WEAR SOMETYPE OF COVER OVER YOUR MOUTHAND NOSE.SO DOCTOR ROBBIE ASKED AFEW FOLKS ON FACEBOOK HERE'S AFEW.KATHY JOE SAYS HERGRANDDAUGHTER WAS SICK AT THEEND OF THE JANUARY, WAS TESTEDFOR FLU, NO FLU IN, STREP BUTHAD BREATHING ISSUES.A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE TALKINGABOUT THIS THAT AFTER THEHOLIDAYS EVERYBODY HAD THESEUP ARE RESPIRATORY ISSUES.DO YOU THINK THEY MAY HAVE HADCOVID-19.ABSOLUTELY A LOT OF DIDTHINK STARTED IN THIS AREASOMETIME AROUND JANUARY.I WILL TELL YOU WHY.WE SAW PATIENT WAS WHAT WETHAW WAS FLU AND THE FLU TESTKEPT COMING BACK NEGATIVE.THERE IS AN ANTIBODY TEST THATIS COMING OUT, OUT NOW BUTONLY IN LITTLE QUANTITIES.WHEN WE USE THAT WIDELY ITWILL HELP, SUCH AS YOURVIEWER, TO SEE IF SHE HAD THISBEFORE BECAUSE WE WILL SEEDOES SHE HAVE ANTIBODY TO IT NA FALL WEEKS WE WILL TESTPEOPLE TO SEE OH, YOU PROBABLYHAD THIS BEFORE AND YOU MAYHAVE BEEN AFFECT SO WE WILLLOOK INTO THAT.SHE MENTION THAT HAD ABOUTTHIS TEST.HOW LONG AFTER SOMEONERECOVERS WOULD THEY GO FORTHAT TEST.YOU KNOW, ONCE A PERSONGETS INFECTED MAYBE THEY HAVEMILD SYMPTOMS OR NONE.IT WILL TAKE SEVEN TO 11 DAYSTO START SHOWING UP IN THEBLOOD IF THEY HAVE HAD IT ORBEEN EXPOSED TO IT.IT IS A DIFFERENT TEST.THIS IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE THENWE WILL SEE IS WHAT CALL THEANTIBODY AND EVEN MONTHS LATERWE WILL BE ABLE TO TELL, YOUNO HE WHAT YOU WERE EXPOSETODD THIS YOU PROBABLY HAD ITAN YOU MAY HAVE DEFENSEAGAINST GETTING IT AGAIN ORDECREASE SYMPTOMS AND THAT ISREALLY PERFECT TO KNOW SO THISANTIBODY TEST WILL START TO BEWIDELY USED AND AVAILABLE ANDRELIABLE.SO HELEN HAD SAID IF YOUDID HAVE VIRUS AND RECOVERED,WHEN IS IT SAFE THEN TO BEAROUND OTHER PEOPLE.THIS IS SOMETHING THAT ISREALLY IMPORTANT TO TALK TOURHEALTH CARE PROVIDER.CDC SAYS SOMETIME PEOPLE ASRELEVANT I AS SEVEN DAYS AFTERYOU START SYMPTOMS GOTTENBETTER AND LAST THREE DAYS YOUHAVE IN THE HAD A FEVERWITHOUT USING ANY TYPE OFMEDITATION TO DECREASE FEVERBUT IN OUR AREA ALOFT PEOPLEARE STILL WAITING 14 DAYS EVENAFTER YOU BEEN FEELING BETTER.IT DECREASES YOUR RISK OFSPREADING ANYTHING TO OTHERTHIS IS DEPENDENT ON YOU ANDYOUR HEALTH CARE PROVIDERWORKING TOGETHER TO SEE ISWHAT BEST FOR YOU AND THECOMMUNITY.FACE BACK USER, SHE HASASKED IF PEOPLE HAVE MEDICALCONDITIONS, WHETHER IT IS,THYROID ISSUES OR LUPUS ORSOMETHING AND THEY ARE ON SOMESORT OF MAINTENANCE MEDICATIONDOES THAT HELP PREVENT THEMFROM GETTING INFECTEDGOOD POINT.IN OF THE MAINTENANCEMEDICATIONS PREVENT FROM YOUGETTING COVID-19.BUT WHAT IT DOES, IF WE CANCONTROL YOUR CURRENTCONDITIONS, DIABETES, COPD WENEED TO CONTROL THAT TO MAKEYOU STRONGER.HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE.WE NEED TO CONTROL IT.THEN YOUR BODY IS STRONGER TOFIGHT AGAINST THIS DISEASE.WE HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF YOURMEDICATION AND CONDITIONS YOUHAVE RIGHT NEW TO MAXIMIZEYOUR ABILITY TO FIGHT OFFANYTHING ELSE.SO IT DOESN'T PROTECT YOU BUTIT DID HIS MAKE YOUR BODYSTRONGER.DOCTOR ROB, ALWAYS A WEALTHOF FUR WE APPRECIATE IT,





You Might Like

Tweets about this CBS Philly #Coronavirus Latest: Dr. Rob Danoff Answers Viewer Questions On COVID-19 https://t.co/9ZnlOm6vcG 58 minutes ago CBS Philly #Coronavirus Latest: Dr. Rob Danoff Answers Questions About Possibility Of Second Wave, Recovery Time For COVID-19… https://t.co/JvQya3IbeR 6 days ago Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus Latest: Dr. Rob Danoff Answers Questions About Possibility Of Second Wave, Recovery Time For COVID-19 P… https://t.co/rl6nq6OHGY 6 days ago