Radiohead discussing 'next chapter' over zoom Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published now Radiohead discussing 'next chapter' over zoom Radiohead are discussing plans for the "next chapter" in their careers over video conferencing app Zoom while in lockdown, according to guitarist Ed O’Brien. 0

