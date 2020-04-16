Global  

Radiohead discussing 'next chapter' over zoom

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Radiohead discussing 'next chapter' over zoom

Radiohead discussing 'next chapter' over zoom

Radiohead are discussing plans for the "next chapter" in their careers over video conferencing app Zoom while in lockdown, according to guitarist Ed O’Brien.

