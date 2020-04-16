'Scottish season end will keep clubs afloat'

Global  

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:48s - Published
PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart says ending the Scottish season early in the Championship, League One and League Two will help keep smaller clubs afloat

