Home Ministry calls Zoom video platform unsafe, app has poor privacy | Oneindia News

Home Ministry calls Zoom video platform unsafe, app has poor privacy | Oneindia News

Home Ministry calls Zoom video platform unsafe, app has poor privacy | Oneindia News

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that "Zoom is not a safe platform", while issuing an advisory for those who want to use this online video-conferencing application/software.

Zoom has increasingly come under scrutiny for its privacy risks even as it gains in popularity among users working remotely and collaborating over the internet as much of the world remains locked indoors due to COVID-19.

