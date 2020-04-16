Chris Hemsworth happy Liam is out of Malibu Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 hours ago Chris Hemsworth happy Liam is out of Malibu Chris Hemsworth thinks leaving Malibu has been good for his brother, Liam Hemsworth, who returned to his native Australia after splitting from wife Miley Cyrus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this