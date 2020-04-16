Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Around the World in 90 Seconds

Around the World in 90 Seconds

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Around the World in 90 Seconds

Around the World in 90 Seconds

Emirates becomes the first airline to test passengers for COVID-19 and a 106-year-old coronavirus survivor checks out of the hospital.

Here are headlines from around the world.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sunflowerharry8

maddie🦋 #CALM next 5 seconds of summer music video idea: send a package containing a camera and a 5 foot green screen to 5sos fan… https://t.co/CpZkZZjjWD 22 minutes ago

SaraVtaehyung

◡̈ 🅣🅐🅔 ⁷ RT @KTH_Facts: @BTS_twt [#TaehyungNaver] #BTSV,gift video of 30 facial expressions..World class pretty boy 😍💜 In short video of 40 second… 28 minutes ago

CBMwithRP

CBM RT @Fame21Moore: Around the World in 10 Seconds: Globalization and Impact on Digital and Real-Time Payments https://t.co/xSOl4GlktU 38 minutes ago

RiverT1999

River T (Talk about your Mental Health) @Jay_n_Co I hope you are well. I have a mental health awareness series done via Skype, would you (or anyone readi… https://t.co/sTFOkPREsN 43 minutes ago

OPNdoorcom

V.R.W 5 sec rule In 5 seconds determine will it negatively affect you, the other party or the world around you DONT DO IT https://t.co/GFuanGcvSu 4 hours ago

goonerjody

Jody @chipsandgravy89 Literally took less than 10 seconds from my garden to their front door. My family had moved away w… https://t.co/dla6qBcner 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.