Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Volunteer to Deliver Meals in Los Angeles On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California, to help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple wore masks, gloves and kept a distance of at least six feet while volunteering.

Prince Harry and Markle delivered meals to 20 clients living with critical illnesses in the area.

Richard Ayoub, executive director, via 'Entertainment Tonight' The couple first volunteered on Easter Sunday, before offering their services again on Wednesday.

Richard Ayoub, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Project Angel Food currently serves 1,600 meals a day, and 400 new people have signed up during the pandemic.

