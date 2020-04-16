Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Volunteer to Deliver Meals
in Los Angeles On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with
Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California, to help deliver meals to those
in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple wore masks, gloves and kept a distance
of at least six feet while volunteering.
Prince Harry and Markle delivered meals to
20 clients living with critical illnesses in the area.
Richard Ayoub, executive director, via 'Entertainment Tonight' The couple first volunteered on Easter Sunday,
before offering their services again on Wednesday.
Richard Ayoub, via
'Entertainment Tonight' Project Angel Food currently serves
1,600 meals a day, and 400 new people
have signed up during the pandemic.