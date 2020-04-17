Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California. To help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

