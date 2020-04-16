Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ellie Goulding donates 400 mobile phones for homeless people

Ellie Goulding donates 400 mobile phones for homeless people

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Ellie Goulding donates 400 mobile phones for homeless people

Ellie Goulding donates 400 mobile phones for homeless people

Ellie Goulding donates 400 mobile phones for homeless people The singer has teamed up with charity Crisis to support rough sleepers stay connected during the ongoing health crisis, and each handset has been topped up with £20 of data.

Phone distribution - which started on Wednesday (15.04.20) - comes after a number of different measures have been introduced to help those in need.

Ellie - whose management team TaP Music got involved - said: She continued: The 'I Need Your Love' hitmaker explained her desire to help rough sleepers stay "connected" during such a difficult time.

She added:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.