Biden's Problem With Young Voters Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published now Biden's Problem With Young Voters This week Joe Biden from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, and Elizabeth Warren. But, will that be enough to help him? CNN reports that Biden is lagging in support from young voters. Sanders and Obama are popular among young voters. At this point Biden is underperforming 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton with younger voters. According to 2016 pre-election polling leading up to election day Clinton led among 18-34 year-olds by a 22-point margin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Joan Didikong RT @LeftFlankVets: We knew Biden would have a bigger problem with young voters because he is to the right of Hillary across all issues, has… 8 minutes ago Linda Stein RT @ShotsRangOut: Oh he has a problem with 'young voters' alright .. He also has a problem with those too young to vote.... Obviously ..… 37 minutes ago actlightning So far, #BeijingBiden hasn’t had the same luck as #HillaTheHun with wooing young voters. https://t.co/x1paoVsXRD… https://t.co/w2VumLnX7N 49 minutes ago Trump Voter Mike RT @RAMRANTS: Former Vice President Biden clearly has a problem with: ✔️Inappropriate grabbing/touching ✔️Joking about kids dating ✔️Smelli… 2 hours ago FED UP AMERICAN https://t.co/o1Sf9kqIQe To me this is bullshit. Joe beat Sanders by almost 300k votes in Wisconsin. I venture to s… https://t.co/KffhsezBuj 2 hours ago Jon Adams RT @theGSpledge: Why do young voters have a problem with Biden. Perhaps it's because he acts like the 90s were a perfect Eden, and young v… 2 hours ago Cherry Swallows 🍒 @ForecasterEnten So does Trump! Why are you focusing solely on Biden! Trump has an even worse problem with young vo… https://t.co/BNxGiK0mp9 3 hours ago The Keystone Take @billscher Biden would have a big problem with these young voters if he can we still able to run for re-election in… https://t.co/T5C8nMysBO 3 hours ago