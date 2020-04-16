Dr. Oz: Deaths Due To School Reopenings A 'Trade-Off' Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:06s - Published now Dr. Oz: Deaths Due To School Reopenings A 'Trade-Off' Dr. Mehmet Oz said the thousands of lives that could be lost by reopening schools are a “trade-off,” one that’s possibly worth the benefit to communities. 0

