Teens make hundreds of masks, need more volunteers to meet demand

BALTIMORE COUNTY TEENS AREMAKING A DIFFERENCFULFILLING HUNDREDS OFREQUESTS FOR FACE MASKS FROMFIRST RESPONDERS& BUT THEDEMAND HAS SKYROCKETED ANDTHEY CAJUST ON THEIR OWN.

WMAR 2 NEWSABBY ISAACS EXPLAIN HOW YCAN HELPLOOK LIV━ ITFULL TIME JOB FOR THESE TEENS,MAKING FACE MASKS LIKE THISONE.

BUT SINCE GOVERNOR LARRYHOGANS EXECUTIVE ORDERREQUIRING THEY BE WORN IN ALLRETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS, THEYGOTTEN A LOT MORE REQUESTS..SO THEYOF ALL LEVELS TO JOIN IN ANDHELP.

NATS sewing machine ITNOT HOW THESE BALTIMORE COUNTEENAGERS IMAGINED THEYSPENDING THEIR TIME, This iselastic FILLED WITH ELASTICAND THREAD, And then this oneis tie mask.

BUT THETO BE MAKING A DIFFERENCE.KRISTI━ We kind of just founda pattern online cut it outand tried different ways.COUSINS ALYSSA EDWARDS AKRISTIN LOGUE STARTED MAKINGMASKS WITH THEIR FAMILIESTHREE WEEKS AGO.

THEYIT DOWN TO A SCIENCE, NOWTURNING OUT 200 A DAY.KRISTI━ I feel like each weekwe come up with a differentidea of how to sew a mask tomake it easier and produce asmany as possible so westill learning as we sew.

THEYTURNED TO THE NATIONAL MASKNOW COALITION TO HELP GET THEMTO PEOPLE THAT NEED THEM& SOFAR THEYTO ESSENTIAL WORKERS, LIKEHEALTH CARE PROVIDERS, FIRSTRESPONDERS AND FAST FOODWORKERS WHO REQUESTED THEMTHROUGH THE COALITION..KRISTI━ When we sent it to arespiratory therapist, theytook pictures in the masks andsent them to us so itgood to see that we are makinga difference.

AMONG THE OTHERRECIPIENTS, JOHNS HOPKINS ANDTHE BALTIMORE COUNTY POLICEDEPARTMENT& CLOSE TO THEIRHEARTS& ALYSSAPOLICE OFFICER THERE.

ALYSS━It made me feel really goodbecause when I dropped off themasks they were all peoplethat have known my dad for areally long time so being ableto go in and talk to them andsee his world a little bit wasreally interesting NATS sewingEVEN WITH THE LONG HOURS, THEYSTILL HAVE 4,000 REQUESTS TOBE FILLED, WITH THE DEMANDGROWING EVERY DAY.

KRISTI━Between the two of us and ourfamilies, we are just notenough to make that much asquickly as they need it AS THESTATE LEADS FOR THE COALITION,THEY ARE LOOKING FOR MOREVOLUNTEERS TO HELP FULFILLTHOSE ESSENTIAL WORKERS, ANDNOW PERSONAL REQUESTS TOO.ALYSSA One person cansuch a huge difference bythemselves so to get as manypeople as possible would beideal so that we can make thatdifference and we can keeppeople safe and healthy throughthis pandemic.

LOOK LIV━HOGAN'S EXECUTIVE ORDERREQUIRING MASKS IN RETAILESTABLISHMENTS STARTS ONSATURDAY.

WE HAVE THE LINKS TOSIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER ORREQUEST A MASK ON OUR WEBSITE.FOR WMAR 2 NEWS IISAAFirst Weather: FREEZE WA