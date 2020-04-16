Global  

Bid to close down hospital during pandemic

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Built during World War II and expanded during the Vietnam conflict, Harford Memorial Hospital has been placed on life-support during the throngs of this pandemic.

MARYLAND IS DESPERATE TO ADDHOSPITAL BEDS FOR A POSSIBLESURGE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES,HARFORD COUNTY STANDS TO LOSEONE OF ITS ONLY TWO HOSPITALSIN HAVRE DE GRACE.

WMAR 2NEWSTHAT PROPOSAL.úú (HAGER S━UP) 22:47“TheCity of Havre de Grace riskslosing its only hospital, andthe mayor here says itcouldntime” (TRACK) BUILT DURINGWORLD WAR TWO AND EXPANDEDDURING THE VIETNAM CONFLICT,HARFORD MEMORIAL HOSPITAL HASBEEN PLACED ON LIF━ SUPPORTDURING THE THRONGS OF THISPANDEMIC.

(SOT━Bill Martin/Havre de Grace Mayor 4:59“Therush to get this done in themiddle of a global pandemic issuspect.

The fact that thegovernor has us under a stayat home order, but yet youhave a public body inBaltimore holding a hearing”(TRACK) A HEARING WHICHINCLUDES A BID BY THEUNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND UPPERCHESAPEAKE HEALTH SYSTEM TOCLOSE HARFORD MEMORIAL AND TOBUILD A FREESTANDING MEDICALFACILITY IN ABERDEEN.

ITARGUES THE HOSPITAL HASOUTLIVED ITS USEFUL LIFE ANDHAS NO ADJACENT LAND SUITABLEFOR EXPANSION.

(NAT SOT) 25:18“This hospital is Havre deGrace to me” (TRACK) DEBBIEADAMS SAYS THE HOSPITALREPRESENTS FAR MORE THANBRICKS AND MORTAR TO HER.(SOT━Debbie Adams/Havre deGrace Native 24:50“Thishospital means a lot to me.

Iwas born in this hospital, mychildren were born in thishospital and I graduated fromHarford Memorial NursingSchool in 1974 here” (TRACK)UNDER THE PROPOSED PLAN,CRITICS FEAR THE ABERDEENFACILITY WOULD NOT BE ABLE TOHANDLE PRIORITY ONE PATIENTS,SUCH AS THOSE SUFFERING HEARTATTACKS, WHICH WOULD MEANSENDING THEM 20 MINUTES AWAYTO BEL AIR.

BUT ULTIMATELY,THE COMMISSION SEALED THEHOSPITA“Isounds to me like the ayeshave it” (TRACK) LEAVINGOPPONENTS LIKE MARTINWONDERING WHY.

(SOT) 8:40“University of MarylandMedical System obviously hadsome issues a year ago withHealthy Holly and all theirboard members, and I wouldsay,’Just keep coming upRoute 40 into Harford Countyand take a closer look atUpper Chesapeake and just holdthem accountable to make suretheyare best for the citizens ofHavre de Grace” (HAGER S━UP)23:55“The mayor says theMaryland Health CareCommission has already postedletters of approval onlinesuggesting that itdone deal and this decisionwas made at least a day beforethe meeting.

Reporting inHavre de Grace, Jeff Hager,WMAR 2 News”ú RIGHT NOW, THERE ARE TEN




