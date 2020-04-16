Global  

Union Hospital receives N-95 mask and other PPE donations

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Checks.

Union hospital in terre haute received a gift today.

It comes as hospitals across the country are struggling to provide personal protective equipment or p-p-e for its employees.

Tagleef industries in terre haute donated n-95 masks and p-p-e gowns to union hospital.

News 10 spoke with hospital officials.

They say the donations will be put to good use.

"everyone recognizes all of a sudden there's a shortage of this type of equipment.

So having somebody donate this is really a gift for us."

The hospital also received a donation of protective equipment from lucas films. the movie production company has been shutdown because of the pandemic.

The company collaborated with union respiratory therapists to help protect healthcare workers on




