Local health care workers rally for PPE

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
The demand for PPE and better working conditions is occurring nationwide.

On Wednesday, local health care workers and community members held a car rally to draw attention to the lack of PPE, especially n-95 masks.

Care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic rallied in utica today to demand adequate personal protective equipment.

News channel 2's caitin irla has our story tonight.

Jason, the demand for p-p- e and better working conditions is occurring nationwide.

Today local health-care workers and community members held a car rally to draw attention to the lack of ppe, especially n-95 masks.

They're calling on area hospitals to end the policy that forces health care workers to re-use equipment that they believe is not being cleaned in a safe manner.

In an effort to preserve essential p-p-e, m-v-h-s has instituted a re-use and extended use policy for n-95 respirators.

M-v-h-s says reusing n-95 respirators is not a new practice and they are following the c-d-c guidelines.

In a statement, a c-w-a union representative says -- "our members expressed that they did not believe m- v-h-s's mask reuse policy was safe, and our unions cannot allow members to be put at risk needlessly.

On sunday governor cuomo made it clear that no hospital should be operating under crisis conservation guidelines and that the state would send p-p-e if needed.

C-w- a will work to maintain a safe work environment for health care workers."

Caitlin mccann, vice president of marketing and communications for m-v-h- s repsonded-- "it's important to note that we are talking about small size n95 respirator masks.

These type of ppe must be "fit tested" for each individual, ensuring that the mask is properly sealed for the most effective protection.

We have been unable to get more small n95s through the new york state coordinating council and have been very limited with what we've been able to get through other avenues.

It is vital to preserve our supply so that we do not run out of n95 respirators which are keeping our staff safe."

Those at today's rally also called on the federal government to utilize the defense protection act to supply critically needed p- p-e to essential workers during this crisis.

Reporting in the studio caitlin irla news channel 2.

Also tonight... the utica common




