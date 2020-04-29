Free Mobile COVID-19 Testing now in Milledgeville

For 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

Tucker sargent will join us shortly.

Our top story tonight at 6 ... the state's covid-19 mobile testing unit... stopped in milledgeville today.

It is traveling between augusta, milledgeville, and tifton... on a rotating schedule.

41 nbc's rashaad vann has more on the testing site.

Nat in a press conference monday, governor brian kemp said the mobile unit will be a game-changing step in the efforts to ensure access to covid-19 testing across georgia.

Kemp: this unit will test georgians with symptoms of covid-19 and healthcare providers and first responders can be tested whether they know whether they have symptoms or they do not neil wohlford, market health and wellness director, explains how volunteers aim to test more people, even if you are not showing symptoms. wohlford: what we have here is this site is hitting a group of priority people that need to be tested first responders health care workers and people who are 18 years or older with sym meaning they have that cough that shortness of breath.

If you go get tested at the mobile unit site, you must stay in your car.

Healthcare providers will ask for verification of documents then will guide you through the process.

Wohlford: by going online and registering it is 0 charge at any participant, anyone who qualifies to be tested can come out and be tested for free we just need for you to register that day before the test.

The mobile covid-19 testing site will go back to milledgeville on saturday, and next week.

Reporting in milledgeville, rashaad vann, 41