OCH Regional Medical Center resumes in-person services

A local hospital has resumed in-person services for its patients.

Wtvas nicole dantzler has the new procedures that employees are enforcing to keep everyone healthy.

Patients in oktibbeha county can now visit their doctor in person..but only for some services.

Meanwhile hospital workers are implementing new strategies at the center to keep the environment safe.

"we realize that you know that this is a stand alone clinic and we're not utilizing any ppe.

And uh screening mammograms is an important medical service that we want to resume for our patients."

chip wall-surgical breast oncologist doctor chip wall said the hospitals breast health and imaging centerstayed open during the coronavirus pandemic.

But although the building was open..not many patients went in and out..

Administration suspended some services including mammograms which it stopped on march 19th.

Doctor wall is a surgical breast oncologist at the center.

He said because mammograms are considered essential..the center resumed that service on monday.

"it's an essential service and were just happy to start that back albeit slowly but we're glad to get the services restarted."

They ask patients to arrive at the center with a cloth mask..if you don't have one the center will provide you with one.

Then office staff will screen you at the door for symptoms or a fever.

"patients are staying in their car and doing their paperwork.

And they're being called in one at a time so there's only one patient in the breast center at one time."

doctor wall said once the mammogram is finished, the staff will escort you outside