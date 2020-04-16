Global  

Denver Broncos Linebacker Von Miller Has Coronavirus

Denver Broncos Linebacker Von Miller Has Coronavirus

Denver Broncos Linebacker Von Miller Has Coronavirus

Denver Bronocs linebacker Von Miller has the coronavirus, his agent confirmed to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.

Katie Johnston reports.

