Denver Broncos Linebacker Von Miller Has Coronavirus

Rod Mackey RT @MikeKlis: Von Miller on testing positive for coronavirus: 'I'm in good spirits, I'm still Von' https://t.co/jN8ImxEAh7 via @9NEWS #9spo… 4 minutes ago

Mike Klis Von Miller on testing positive for coronavirus: 'I'm in good spirits, I'm still Von' https://t.co/jN8ImxEAh7 via @9NEWS #9sports 7 minutes ago

