Fiery Pants? Modly Exaggerated Reason For Firing USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander

Capt.

Brett Crozier used to be the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

That is, until he was relieved of his command on April 2nd, by now-former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly.

Now, Business Insider reports Modly may have exaggerated his complaint against Capt.

Crozier.

Crozier wrote a letter warning about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak aboard the carrier, which was leaked to the media.

Modly said at the time that the email was "copied to 20 or 30 other people." But Crozier copied the message to only seven other people, all of whom were US Navy captains.