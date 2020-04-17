Small businesses hope to survive another month of stay-at-home order Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:08s - Published now Small businesses hope to survive another month of stay-at-home order Many small businesses are struggling as they work to find ways to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and the extension of the stay-at-home order in Kansas City, Missouri. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Small businesses hope to survive another month of stay-at-home order THE EXTENSION OF THESTAY-AT-HOME ORDER INKANSAS CITY BRINGSMORE UNKNOWNS FORSMALL BUSINESS OWNERS-- SOME WHO ARESUFFERING.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGSHARES ONE BUSINESS'STRUGGLES.CROWS COFFEE IS A HOTSPOT IN THE WALDONEIGHBORHOOD--BUT NOWTHE DOORS ARE LOCKEDAND WILL BE THAT WAYFOR AT LEAST ANOTHERMONTH--AS THEY TRY TO FIND AWAY THROUGH TO THEOTHER SIDE OF THEPANDEMIC.I love the simple things of justdrinking a cup of coffee withsome friends at a table aboutwhatever.SOMETIMES GRABBING ACUP OF JOE IS MORE THANJUST A DRINK.Zach Moores-Owner Crows CoffeeThis is very difficult for usbecause I'm in the business ofliterally bringing peopletogether in groups and rightnow we're in the opposite endof that.THE LAUGHTER AND SMELLOF COFFEE LONG GONE ATCROWS COFFEE THANKTO THE STAY-AT-HOMEORDER.... OWNER ZACHMOORES WONDERS WHENTHEY WILL RETURN.Zach Moores-Owner Crows CoffeeWe just don't know, theuncertainly is really whatkeeps me up at night andanxiety throughout the day.HE HAD 34 EMPLOYEES ATHIS THREE COFFEE SHOPSACROSS KANSASCITY...NOW ITS JUST HIM.Zach Moores-Owner Crows CoffeeI unfortunately had to lay a lotof people off.MOORE'S BUSINESS IS ONEOF THOUSANDS IMPACTEDBY THE EXTENDED STAY-AT-HOME ORDER UNTILMAY 15TH.Quinton Lucas, Mayor of KCMOWe knew this was going tohave a big impact onbusiness, none of thesedecisions are made lightly, allof these decisions are madewith an emphasis on publichealth.MAYOR QUINTON LUCASPOINTS OUT, THE CITY ISOFFERING A HALF-MILLIONDOLLARS FOR SMALLBUSINESS LOANS-LUCASHOPES MORE HELP IS ONTHE WAY.Quinton Lucas, Mayor of KCMOWe have important work to doto make sure businesses cansurvive this period, we'retrying to make sure that wegive them quicker access tostimulus funds.WHILE THIS ORDER-ISHARD TO SURVIVETHROUGH-MOORESAGREES IT NEEDS TO BEDONE-SO HIS CUSTOMERSCAN HAVE THAT CUP OFCOFFTOGETHERAGAIN.Zach Moores-Owner Crows CoffeeLet's just shut it down let'sgetrid of it, and then come backso we can have coffeetogether again.MOORES SAYS HE DIDAPPLY FOR THE PAYMENTPROTECTION PROGRAMAND THINKS THAT WILLHELP-AND HOPES TO HIREALL OF HIS EMPLOYEESBACK ONCE THISPANDEMIC IS OVER.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.THIS IS A DIFFICULT TIMEFOR BUSINESSES.THEY NEED YOUR HELP.CHECK OUT OUR K-COPEN FOR BUSINESSFACEBOOK PAGE.YOU CAN FIND OUT





