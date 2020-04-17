House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Points Finger at China for Coronavirus Woes

Global  

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:30s - Published
In an interview with Cheddar, the California Republican pointed to China as a major contributor to the woes the world has experienced during the outbreak.

“America and the rest of the world needs to wake up,” he said.

“No longer should China be able to control a supply chain.

To our medicine, to our PPE, to our critical minerals or otherwise.

This is a place that we have to change the course of history.”

