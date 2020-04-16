Global  

Financial Focus for April 16, 2020

Financial Focus on April 16 has info about debt collectors going after stimulus checks.

LOOKING AT NUMBERS ON WALLSTREET.THE DOW IS UP.NASDAQ UP 139 AND S&P 500 IS UP16 AND LOCAL GAMING STOCKS WEREMIXED.AVOID GAMING AND DOWN ONEPERCENT.CAESAR ENTERTAINMENT UP.WIN RESORTS AND RED ROCK DOWNFIVE PERCENT.THE LOOP HOLE IS CERTAIN PRIVATEDEBT COLLECTORS CAN TRY TO GYOUR STIMULUS CHECK.COLLECTORS CAN'T GO AFTER THEFUNDS FOR FEDERAL TAXE




