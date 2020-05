Former Congressman Bob Barr (R-GA) tells Larry why he faults the Centers for Disease Control for the Trump administration's slow initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.



Recent related videos from verified sources Fmr. Rep. Bob Barr discusses if it is too soon to reopen some states for business



With nearly one million cases of coronavirus in the U.S, is it too soon to reopen some states for business? Former Congressman Bob Barr (R-GA) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 07:32 Published 1 week ago Fmr. Rep Bill McCollum discusses Trump's two-trillion-dollar relief package



Does the two-trillion-dollar relief package set to be disbursed to struggling Americans and U.S. businesses cover everyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? Or, is more needed? Former Congressman Bill.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 08:04 Published on April 3, 2020