Friday will be blustery, chilly Rain showers will be ending for the immediate Kansas City area Friday morning. Sunshine will break back out. It's going to be a blustery day with highs in the upper 40s.

WARNING.STILL HAVE THUNDERSTORMS FARTHERNORTH IT IS ALL SNOW.THE THREAT FOR HEAVY SNOWCONTINUES INTO THE PREDAWN HOURSUNTIL 7:00.AMOUNTS UP TO EIGHT INCHES.HIGHER THAN THAT IN NEBRASKA ANDIOWA.CITY VIEW CAMERA, CLOUDY SKIES,39.FEELS LIKE 30 WITH THE EASTWIND.COUNTIES ALONG THE IOWA STATELINE ALONG THE 30 SIX HWY, ITMAY STAY A MIX FOR A LITTLE BITLONGER.RAIN SHOWERS FARTHER SOUTH.RAIN AND A COUPLE OFTHUNDERSTORMS.3:00 IN THE MORNING THE SNOWMAKES ADVANCED TO THE SOUTH.MAYBE A BURST OVER KANSAS CITYBUT ACCUMULATION WILL BE LIGHT.AS IT MOVES CLOSER TO KANSASCITY, MOST OF THE STORM IS DONEWILL HAPPEN BETWEEN 6:00 AND8:00 IN THE MORNING.IF WE GET SOME ACCUMULATION,WITH THE HIGH TEMPERATURES THESUN BREAKS BACK OUT.WE SHUD BE IN THE 60'S.HIGH TEMPERATURES TOMORROW ALLIN THE 40'S.SNOW CONTINUES TO PILE UP FORSOME FOLKS.THE BETTER CHANCE OFACCUMULATION IS NORTH OF TRENTONGOING INTO NEBRASKA AND IOWA.LESS THAN AN INCH ON THE SOUTHSIDE OF THE MISSOURI RIVER.NINE-DAY FORECAST.IT WILL WARM UP.31, AFTERNOON OF 63.44 AND 65 ON SUNDAY.WE STAY NEAR 70 SEVERAL DAYS INA





