Philadelphia Weather: Gusty Winds Tomorrow

WELL, SUNNY FOR MOST OF US TODAY BUT SOME CLOUDS ARE MOVING IN TONIGHT. KATE JOINS US FROM HOME AS WE CONTINUE TO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING HERE AT CBS-3. HI, KATE. HI, JESSICA. YES, TURNED OUT TO BE PRETTY MY DAYS -- NICE DAY, LITTLE ON THE COOL SIDE, WHEN THE SUN WENT BEHIND THE CLOUDS AND THE BREEZE PICK UP, BUT NOT BAD TO TRY AND GET OUTSIDE AT LEAST FOR LITTLE BIT. LITTLE SANITY FAVOR TODAY. SEE THE CLOUDS ARE KIND OF IN AND OUT. LAST LOOK AT CENTER CITY WE HAD MORE AFTER BLUE SKY, NOW MOSTLY CLOUDY AGAIN, 53 DEGREES, TILL COOL BREEZE FROM THE NORTH-NORTHWEST. THAT'S AT ABOUT 10 MILES PER HOUR. NOT BAD RIGHT NOW. OVERNIGHT, SKIES WILL CLEAR. THESE CLOUDS THAT WE'RE SEEING OUT THERE RIGHT NOW WILL DISSIPATE. THAT'S GOING TO ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO DROP QUITE A BIT. IT WILL BE CHILLY NIGHT. WE WILL BE IN THE 30'S BY THE TIME YOU WAKE UP TOMORROW MORNING. TODAY'S THE FIRST DAY OF APRIL. JUST RECAP OF THE MONTH OF MARCH. IT WAS VERY MILD MARCH. OUR AVERAGE TEMPERATURE FOR THE MONTH CAME OUT 48.9 DEGREES, MAKING IT THE SEVENTH WARMEST MARCH ON RECORD. ALSO HAD NO SNOW AT ALL. ONLY THREE SNOW-LESS MARS ON WE ARE IN COMPANY WITH THE YEAR 201,945. AND THE 70S CAME EARLY, 79 DEGREES, WAS THE WARMEST MARCH TEMPERATURE, HENCE FOUR YEARS AGO IN 2016. STORM SCAN3 SHOWING COUPLE OF SPRINKLES THAT DRIFTED THROUGH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA TODAY. THOSE ARE STAYING OFF TO THE SOUTH AND WEST. NOT MUCH HAPPENING LOCALLY. WE HAD KIM OF SPRINKLES TRY TO POP UP ACROSS SALEM COUNTY DOWN INTO KENT COUNTY DELAWARE SO THOSE ARE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN. AND TONIGHT'S LOW 36 DEGREES. CHILLY. BIT BREEZY, FEW PATCHY CLOUDS. TOMORROW, SUNNY DAY, BUT WINDY DAY. 57 DEGREES, THE WINDS WILL PICK UP THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. SO IF YOU WANT TO HEAD OUTSIDE THE SUN WILL BE SHINING BUT DEFINITELY WEAR THE HEAVIER COAT, BECAUSE IT WILL START TO TURN BLUSTERY. TOMORROW'S DRY, CLOUDS WILL STILL FILTER IN IN THE AFTERNOON, SHOWERS YOU SEE EARLY FRIDAY ARE ALONG BACK DOOR COLD FRONT, THAT'S COLD FRONT THAT SLIDES IN FROM THE NORTH ATLANTIC K BRING FEW SHOWERS, INCREASED CLOUD COVER, ALSO COOLER TEMPERATURES ON FRIDAY. SATURDAY STARTS WITH CLOUDS AND THEN THE SUN RETURNS. SO YOUR EYEWITNESS WEATHER SEVEN DAY FORECAST, SUNNY BUT WINDY TOMORROW. MORE CLOUDS THAN SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY. THEN SATURDAY WILL GRADUALLY CLEAR IT OUT NICE WARM UP NEXT WEEK, HEADED TO THE 70S BY NEXT TUESDAY, SOME NICE WEATHER TO TROY AND GET





