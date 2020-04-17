Global  

London apartments erupt in applause for the NHS as UK government extends lockdown

Londoners erupted in applause for the NHS for the fourth weekly 'Clap For Our Carers' on Thursday evening (April 16).

Earlier today, the UK government announced the lockdown would be extended for at least another three weeks.

Dominic Raab warned the measures could last into June.

